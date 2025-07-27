Ganguly's Diplomacy: Sports Over Tensions, India to Face Pakistan in Asia Cup
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly supports India's Asia Cup grouping with Pakistan, emphasizing that sports should continue despite tensions. India is set to face Pakistan in the group stage. The tournament, hosted in the UAE, highlights ongoing cross-border tensions which prevent India and Pakistan from playing in each other's countries.
- Country:
- India
Sourav Ganguly, former captain of the Indian cricket team, has expressed his support for the Asia Cup schedule that places India and Pakistan in the same group. According to Ganguly, while terrorism must end, sporting events should not be affected by political tensions.
Ganguly's comments come as India and Pakistan gear up for a high-profile clash at the Dubai International Stadium on September 14. Despite recent cross-border tensions and incidents like the Pahalgam attack, Ganguly insists that the matches should proceed as scheduled.
The tournament, slated to run from September 9 to 28 in the UAE, will see India potentially facing Pakistan again in the Super Four stage. While the BCCI is the official host, India's agreement with Pakistan restricts matches to neutral venues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Australia Holds Firm on Sovereignty Amid Tensions Over Taiwan Conflict
Tensions Rise as PTI Workers Detained Amid Political Turmoil in Punjab
Tensions Soar at Lord's: KL Rahul Reflects on Day 3 Drama
Tensions Flare as Tim Southee Critiques Shubman Gill Amidst Lord's Test Drama
Tensions Rise as PTI Workers Arrested Amid Punjab Political Strife