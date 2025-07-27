Left Menu

Ganguly's Diplomacy: Sports Over Tensions, India to Face Pakistan in Asia Cup

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly supports India's Asia Cup grouping with Pakistan, emphasizing that sports should continue despite tensions. India is set to face Pakistan in the group stage. The tournament, hosted in the UAE, highlights ongoing cross-border tensions which prevent India and Pakistan from playing in each other's countries.

Kolkata | Updated: 27-07-2025 22:39 IST
  India

Sourav Ganguly, former captain of the Indian cricket team, has expressed his support for the Asia Cup schedule that places India and Pakistan in the same group. According to Ganguly, while terrorism must end, sporting events should not be affected by political tensions.

Ganguly's comments come as India and Pakistan gear up for a high-profile clash at the Dubai International Stadium on September 14. Despite recent cross-border tensions and incidents like the Pahalgam attack, Ganguly insists that the matches should proceed as scheduled.

The tournament, slated to run from September 9 to 28 in the UAE, will see India potentially facing Pakistan again in the Super Four stage. While the BCCI is the official host, India's agreement with Pakistan restricts matches to neutral venues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

