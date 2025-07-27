Left Menu

Washington Sundar's Maiden Test Century: A Tale of Determination

Washington Sundar scored his maiden Test hundred in a crucial draw for India against England. Guided by coach Gautam Gambhir's advice to 'fight the entire day', Sundar, with Ravindra Jadeja, formed a vital partnership, ensuring India's survival in the series. Sundar expressed pride in his performance.

Washington Sundar's maiden Test century proved pivotal in India's series draw against England, as the young cricketer expressed delight in achieving this milestone. Sundar's determination was fueled by advice from his coach, Gautam Gambhir, to 'fight the entire day', which he accomplished resoundingly.

Batting alongside Ravindra Jadeja, Sundar contributed a significant 203-run partnership, ensuring India's survival as they added more than 55 overs together. This effort not only kept India alive in the Test series but also highlighted Sundar's capabilities as a top-order batsman.

Reflecting on the match, Sundar expressed his satisfaction at the opportunity to bat high in the order. His strategy included playing each ball on merit and building partnerships, crucial components that helped the team see off the new ball and manage the challenging pitch conditions.

