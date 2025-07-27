Tadej Pogacar: The Slovenian Cycling Sensation Dominating the Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar, the Slovenian cycling prodigy, has solidified his legacy in the sport by securing his fourth Tour de France title in 2025. Now 26 years old, Pogacar joins an elite group of riders who have claimed this honor, matched only by legends like Chris Froome and Bernard Hinault.

Demonstrating unparalleled prowess, Pogacar set a new record for the fastest ascent of Mont Ventoux during Stage 16, completing it in just 54 minutes and 41 seconds—surpassing the previous best from 2004 by over a minute. This accomplishment underscores his dominance and relentless drive for excellence.

In 2024, Pogacar's list of achievements grew as he became the first cyclist since Marco Pantani in 1998 to win both the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France in a single season, alongside claiming the World Championship Road Race—an accolade shared with only two other athletes in history.

