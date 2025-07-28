Left Menu

Gautam Gambhir: Champions of Their Own History

Gautam Gambhir advocates for players to forge their own legacy, as India draws against England in the Manchester Test. A 188-run stand by Shubman Gill and K L Rahul coupled with a 203-run alliance by Sundar and Jadeja sealed the comeback. Gill achieves another century, boosting team morale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 28-07-2025 01:15 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 01:15 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Gautam Gambhir has urged his players to forge their own legacy rather than reflecting on past victories. After rallying against England in the Manchester Test, the team's efforts are evident.

A resilient 188-run partnership between captain Shubman Gill and K L Rahul kept India competitive in the fourth Test, while an unbeaten 203-run stand by Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja secured a morale-boosting draw.

Despite the pressure, Gambhir remains optimistic, underscoring the importance of courage displayed by the young squad. Gill's superb form continues to drive the team forward, instilling confidence before the upcoming Test in London.

(With inputs from agencies.)

