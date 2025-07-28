Gautam Gambhir: Champions of Their Own History

Gautam Gambhir has urged his players to forge their own legacy rather than reflecting on past victories. After rallying against England in the Manchester Test, the team's efforts are evident.

A resilient 188-run partnership between captain Shubman Gill and K L Rahul kept India competitive in the fourth Test, while an unbeaten 203-run stand by Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja secured a morale-boosting draw.

Despite the pressure, Gambhir remains optimistic, underscoring the importance of courage displayed by the young squad. Gill's superb form continues to drive the team forward, instilling confidence before the upcoming Test in London.

(With inputs from agencies.)