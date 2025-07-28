Left Menu

Alex De Minaur's Triumph at Washington Open

Alex De Minaur overcame a set deficit and saved three match points to win the Washington Open ATP 500 title against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. After a close first set, De Minaur dominated the second and seized opportunities in the decider, clinching his 10th career title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2025 06:53 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 06:53 IST
In a thrilling finale at the Washington Open, Alex De Minaur rallied from a set down to clinch the ATP 500 title against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. The Australian showcased tenacity and skill, particularly in the final set where he saved three match points to secure victory.

Initially, Davidovich Fokina appeared in command, claiming the first set with precision. However, De Minaur bounced back determinedly, capturing the second set with two service breaks and sealing it with an ace.

The final set saw De Minaur capitalizing on Davidovich Fokina's mistakes during the tiebreak, ultimately winning his 10th career title. The match was a testament to De Minaur's resilience and strategic play.

