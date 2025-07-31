Ganguly Criticizes Kuldeep Yadav's Exclusion in England Test Series
Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly voiced disappointment over Kuldeep Yadav's exclusion from Team India's playing eleven in their away Test series against England. Despite Kuldeep's impressive statistics, he was omitted due to pitch conditions favoring seamers. Ganguly believes India's lack of quality spin impacted their ability to secure 20 wickets.
- Country:
- India
Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has expressed discontent over spinner Kuldeep Yadav's omission from Team India's lineup in the recent Test series against England. According to Ganguly, the absence of a quality spin bowler like Kuldeep was a critical factor in the team's struggle to secure victories.
While India opted for a combination of pacers and spin bowling all-rounders in The Oval Test, Yadav, despite his notable track record against England, was left out. Ganguly remarked that England's choice to bolster seamers left pitches grassy, possibly influencing India's selection strategy and leaving Kuldeep on the bench once again.
Ganguly emphasized the role of quality spin in crucial matches, reflecting on England's difficulty to take wickets on a turning pitch during the drawn Test in Manchester. He lamented India's decision, particularly on pitch conditions that traditionally aid spinners, and suggested Kuldeep's inclusion in future matches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
England Cricket Team Penalized, Drops to Third in WTC Rankings
Scandal in the Pavilion: Financial Irregularities Rock Pakistan Cricket Board
Madan Lal's Heartfelt Call: Kohli's Return to Test Cricket
Joe Root Reclaims No.1 ICC Test Ranking Amidst Dynamic Changes in Cricket Standings
Joe Root Reclaims ICC Test Batting Crown Amid Riveting Cricket Showdowns