Left Menu

Clash on the Field: Preseason Friendly Turns Fiery

A preseason friendly match between Real Betis and Italian club Como turned chaotic when an altercation between players escalated into a mass scuffle. Players exchanged punches, leading to both teams rushing in and benches clearing. The match settled with a 3-2 win for Como.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 07-08-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 16:47 IST
Clash on the Field: Preseason Friendly Turns Fiery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

A preseason friendly between Spain's Real Betis and Italy's Como escalated into chaos as players exchanged punches, triggering a mass brawl.

Tensions ran high during the first half, culminating in an altercation between Betis's Pablo Fornals and Como's Maximo Perrone at halftime. Their exchange quickly turned physical, prompting a rush from both teams' players. Substitutes and other staff members spilled onto the field to intervene.

Order was eventually restored, with one player from each side being sent off. Sergi Altimira of Betis remarked on the competitiveness of the game, emphasizing that certain lines shouldn't be crossed. Despite the tensions, Como emerged victorious with a 3-2 win and is set to face Barcelona in another match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South America faces rising drought vulnerability as climate risks intensify

Remittances play strong role in employment stability across ECOWAS economies

COVID-19 exposed deep resource gaps in Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025