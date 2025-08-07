Clash on the Field: Preseason Friendly Turns Fiery
A preseason friendly match between Real Betis and Italian club Como turned chaotic when an altercation between players escalated into a mass scuffle. Players exchanged punches, leading to both teams rushing in and benches clearing. The match settled with a 3-2 win for Como.
A preseason friendly between Spain's Real Betis and Italy's Como escalated into chaos as players exchanged punches, triggering a mass brawl.
Tensions ran high during the first half, culminating in an altercation between Betis's Pablo Fornals and Como's Maximo Perrone at halftime. Their exchange quickly turned physical, prompting a rush from both teams' players. Substitutes and other staff members spilled onto the field to intervene.
Order was eventually restored, with one player from each side being sent off. Sergi Altimira of Betis remarked on the competitiveness of the game, emphasizing that certain lines shouldn't be crossed. Despite the tensions, Como emerged victorious with a 3-2 win and is set to face Barcelona in another match.
