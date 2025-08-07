Left Menu

AIFF Proposes Super Cup to Precede Uncertain ISL Season

The All India Football Federation suggested holding the Super Cup from mid-September to give ISL clubs more matches amid doubts over the league's start. The ISL's future is uncertain due to delays in renewing the Master Rights Agreement. Some clubs have sought more clarity before committing.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has proposed hosting the Super Cup from the second or third week of September, as uncertainty looms over the timeline for the Indian Super League (ISL) this season. The decision aims to provide ISL clubs with sufficient competitive fixtures.

During a meeting with ISL club representatives, AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey stated that the Super Cup would commence ahead of ISL, addressing doubts about the league's start following a hold due to delays in renewing the Master Rights Agreement. Certain clubs have demanded clear information before committing to the Super Cup.

Despite apprehensions, Chaubey emphasized football must continue. The transfer window's closure and logistical challenges were also discussed. The Super Cup will likely begin after India's CAFA Nations Cup, wrapping up before the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers in October.

