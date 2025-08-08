Aston Villa Secures Star Signing: Evann Guessand Joins from Nice
Aston Villa has signed Ivory Coast forward Evann Guessand from Nice for a fee of at least €30 million. Guessand, the 24-year-old winger, scored 13 goals last season and was named Nice's player of the season. The deal includes potential add-ons of €5 million.
Aston Villa has made a significant move in the transfer market by signing Evann Guessand from French club Nice. The transfer fee is reportedly at least €30 million, with potential add-ons amounting to another €5 million.
Guessand, a standout performer last season with 13 goals and a reputation for versatility, joins Villa as a promising addition to the team's front line. His achievements at Nice, where he was named player of the season, mark him as a player with considerable promise.
Labelled as a 'model of resilience' by Nice, Guessand looks forward to bringing his talents to the Premier League under Unai Emery's management, beginning with the upcoming match against Newcastle on August 16.
