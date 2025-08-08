Left Menu

Aston Villa Secures Star Signing: Evann Guessand Joins from Nice

Aston Villa has signed Ivory Coast forward Evann Guessand from Nice for a fee of at least €30 million. Guessand, the 24-year-old winger, scored 13 goals last season and was named Nice's player of the season. The deal includes potential add-ons of €5 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Birmingham | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:04 IST
Aston Villa Secures Star Signing: Evann Guessand Joins from Nice
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Aston Villa has made a significant move in the transfer market by signing Evann Guessand from French club Nice. The transfer fee is reportedly at least €30 million, with potential add-ons amounting to another €5 million.

Guessand, a standout performer last season with 13 goals and a reputation for versatility, joins Villa as a promising addition to the team's front line. His achievements at Nice, where he was named player of the season, mark him as a player with considerable promise.

Labelled as a 'model of resilience' by Nice, Guessand looks forward to bringing his talents to the Premier League under Unai Emery's management, beginning with the upcoming match against Newcastle on August 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025