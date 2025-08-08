Manchester United Unveils Cutting-Edge Training Complex at Carrington

On Friday, Manchester United proudly unveiled a newly revamped training complex at Carrington for their men's first team, marking a significant leap towards offering world-class facilities. The Premier League giants announced the completion of a £50 million overhaul, reinforcing their commitment to excellence for both players and staff.

The ambitious year-long project was spearheaded by Foster + Partners, under the keen eye of esteemed architect Norman Foster. Supported by club co-owner Jim Ratcliffe's £300 million investment, the renovation was delivered punctually, just before the club's 2025/26 Premier League opener against Arsenal.

Upgraded across the board, the facility now focuses heavily on fitness, nutrition, recovery, and team unity, incorporating player and staff feedback to enhance functionality and connectivity. Jim Ratcliffe emphasized the project's alignment with the club's vision of creating a top-tier performance environment, while CEO Omar Berrada highlighted its role in fostering a culture of unity and excellence.

