Manchester United Unveils Cutting-Edge Training Complex at Carrington
Manchester United has completed a £50 million redevelopment of their Carrington training facility, enhancing the environment with state-of-the-art technology and design. The project, financed by Jim Ratcliffe and led by architect Norman Foster, aims to provide a high-performance, collaborative space for the men's first team.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
On Friday, Manchester United proudly unveiled a newly revamped training complex at Carrington for their men's first team, marking a significant leap towards offering world-class facilities. The Premier League giants announced the completion of a £50 million overhaul, reinforcing their commitment to excellence for both players and staff.
The ambitious year-long project was spearheaded by Foster + Partners, under the keen eye of esteemed architect Norman Foster. Supported by club co-owner Jim Ratcliffe's £300 million investment, the renovation was delivered punctually, just before the club's 2025/26 Premier League opener against Arsenal.
Upgraded across the board, the facility now focuses heavily on fitness, nutrition, recovery, and team unity, incorporating player and staff feedback to enhance functionality and connectivity. Jim Ratcliffe emphasized the project's alignment with the club's vision of creating a top-tier performance environment, while CEO Omar Berrada highlighted its role in fostering a culture of unity and excellence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Wolves' Million Pound Move: Jhon Arias Joins Premier League
Indian Golf Premier League unveil three new Icon stars as Shiv Kapur, Gaurav Ghei, SSP Chawrasia sign on
Granit Xhaka Returns to Premier League with Sunderland Triumph
Manchester United's Faith in Amorim Despite Premier League Struggles
Florian Wirtz: Liverpool's New Gem Embarks on Premier League Journey