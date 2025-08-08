Manchester United's New Training Complex: A Step Towards Redemption
Manchester United unveiled its revamped $67 million Carrington training complex, aiming to reclaim its top spot in European soccer. The state-of-the-art facility, funded by Jim Ratcliffe, includes modern performance and rehabilitation equipment, boosting players' physical and mental readiness for the new Premier League season.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Manchester United has unveiled its refurbished $67 million Carrington training complex, aiming to help the storied club reclaim its position at the forefront of European soccer. The facility is part of Manchester United's broader effort to bounce back following a disappointing season that culminated in their worst finish since 2013.
The revamped complex boasts cutting-edge performance and rehabilitation equipment, including altitude training facilities, soon-to-be-installed sleeping pods, and oxygen chambers. These enhancements aim to equip players physically and mentally for the Premier League challenges ahead, said defender Diogo Dalot, emphasizing the importance of delivering results on the field.
The project was funded by minority owner Jim Ratcliffe, who has committed to investing $1.3 billion into the club. Ratcliffe has also announced plans to upgrade Old Trafford stadium, underscoring his vision for Manchester United to compete at the highest level—a priority aligned with the club's rich history and brand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Golf Premier League unveil three new Icon stars as Shiv Kapur, Gaurav Ghei, SSP Chawrasia sign on
Joe Root Shines Again: 1000 Test Runs Milestone at Old Trafford!
Shubman Gill's Resilience Keeps India's Hopes Alive at Old Trafford
Manchester United's Faith in Amorim Despite Premier League Struggles
Florian Wirtz: Liverpool's New Gem Embarks on Premier League Journey