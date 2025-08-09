Left Menu

Barcelona Goalkeeper Saga: Ter Stegen Reinstated as Captain Amidst La Liga Registration Drama

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been reinstated as Barcelona's captain after resolving an issue concerning his medical report and recovery timeline, which initially caused a controversy affecting player registrations. The disagreement highlights Barcelona's ongoing financial struggles in complying with La Liga’s Financial Fair Play regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2025 04:44 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 04:44 IST
Barcelona Goalkeeper Saga: Ter Stegen Reinstated as Captain Amidst La Liga Registration Drama

Barcelona has reinstated Marc-Andre ter Stegen as the first-team captain after resolving a contentious issue over his medical report's submission to La Liga. The goalkeeper faced blame for affecting Barcelona's player registration capabilities due to his surgery-related absence.

The German's three-month rehab conflicted with La Liga's rules for long-term injuries, leading to an initial stripping of his captaincy. Ter Stegen emphasized that his surgery was club-approved, and updates were regularly shared with them.

The situation underscores Barcelona's ongoing financial challenges. Last season, they approached Spain's National Sports Council for permissions regarding player registrations, a recurring problem now affecting new signings like Joan Garcia and Marcus Rashford.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025