Barcelona Goalkeeper Saga: Ter Stegen Reinstated as Captain Amidst La Liga Registration Drama

Barcelona has reinstated Marc-Andre ter Stegen as the first-team captain after resolving a contentious issue over his medical report's submission to La Liga. The goalkeeper faced blame for affecting Barcelona's player registration capabilities due to his surgery-related absence.

The German's three-month rehab conflicted with La Liga's rules for long-term injuries, leading to an initial stripping of his captaincy. Ter Stegen emphasized that his surgery was club-approved, and updates were regularly shared with them.

The situation underscores Barcelona's ongoing financial challenges. Last season, they approached Spain's National Sports Council for permissions regarding player registrations, a recurring problem now affecting new signings like Joan Garcia and Marcus Rashford.

