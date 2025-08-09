Wimbledon Champion's Coach Cleared: Stefano Vukov Returns to WTA Events
Stefano Vukov, coach of Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, has been cleared by the WTA Tour to return from suspension. Initially banned in January for a potential code of conduct breach, Vukov's clearance allows him access to player areas and practice courts, ensuring safety and respect at events.
- Country:
- United States
The WTA Tour announced the reinstatement of Stefano Vukov, the coach of 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, after a suspension related to a potential breach of conduct. The suspension was initially set in January, with final clearance granted without further details in February.
The organization emphasized its commitment to providing a safeguarded environment for athletes, in line with its WTA Code of Conduct and Safeguarding Code. It stated that sanctions based on safeguarding breaches are thoroughly considered and may be appealed before an independent panel. Vukov is now eligible to participate in WTA events, as first reported by The New York Times.
Rybakina, acclaimed for her recent performance at the National Bank Open in Montreal, supports Vukov, consistently affirming their professional relationship and his treatment of her. Despite a brief departure before the U.S. Open, Rybakina confirmed Vukov's return to her team ahead of the Australian Open.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Inter Miami and FC Cincinnati End in Stalemate Amid Messi Suspension Drama
MLS suspension of Messi and Alba is "draconian", Inter Miami owner says
Controversy Surrounds Kerala Prison Officer Suspension
Karnataka Government Revokes Suspension of Police Officers Post-Stampede Inquiry
Nayara Energy Seeks Alternatives after Microsoft Service Suspension