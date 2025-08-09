Veer Ahlawat Climbs Leaderboard, Grant Forrest Sets Course Record

Veer Ahlawat showed resilience in the Nexo Championship on the DP World Tour, concluding the second round with an even par 72, which followed his first round 73. This performance places him T-25th. His round began on the 10th, marked by three birdies and three bogeys.

In contrast, fellow Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma faced difficulties, particularly during the second day, missing the cut for the tenth consecutive time. Sharma's struggle with form appeared evident as he ended with round scores of 75-80.

Dominating the leaderboard, Scotland's Grant Forrest set a new course record at Trump International Golf Links. Forrest posted a stunning six under par 66, propelling him to a one-shot lead over Jordan Smith. Meanwhile, Daan Huizing moved impressively into fourth with a bogey-free 69.

