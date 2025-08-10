Marnus Labuschagne: Ready to Open for the Ashes

Marnus Labuschagne is determined to make his way back into Australia's Test squad for the Ashes series, expressing willingness to take on the opening batsman role against England.

After being sidelined for the Test series in the West Indies due to a slump in form, Labuschagne has been focusing on intensive training at home. Despite averaging just 27.82 over the past two years, with a single century, Labuschagne remains confident in regaining his spot.

Labuschagne, who played his last Test in the World Test Championship final against South Africa, is ready to adapt his position if it means returning to the Test setup. He will first participate in three one-day matches against South Africa before attempting to earn a recall for the Ashes series starting November 21 in Perth.

(With inputs from agencies.)