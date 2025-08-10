Anish Shetty and Bhuvan Bonu Dominate Thrilling Weekend at Kari Motor Speedway

This weekend at the Kari Motor Speedway, located on the outskirts of Coimbatore, motorsport enthusiasts were treated to a thrilling display of speed and strategy as Anish Shetty and Bhuvan Bonu delivered outstanding performances in the Royal Enfield Continental Cup and JK Tyre Novice Cup, respectively.

Anish Shetty, hailing from Hubli and residing in Bengaluru, dominated the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, winning three races over the weekend. Demonstrating remarkable skill and endurance, Anish left his competitors trailing, securing 30 points and positioning himself as a formidable contender.

In the JK Tyre Novice Cup, 15-year-old Bhuvan Bonu showcased his racing talent with a powerful performance. Training in the USA, Bonu's confidence shone through as he won three consecutive races, leaving competitors like Ojas Surve and Abhijit Vadavalli impressed by his prowess on the track.

