Left Menu

Anish Shetty and Bhuvan Bonu Dominate Thrilling Weekend at Kari Motor Speedway

Race enthusiasts witnessed a spectacular show at the Kari Motor Speedway as Anish Shetty and Bhuvan Bonu stole the spotlight. Anish dominated the Royal Enfield Continental Cup, while Bhuvan showcased impressive skills in the JK Tyre Novice Cup, winning multiple races. The weekend was a testament to their racing prowess and determination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 16:45 IST
Anish Shetty and Bhuvan Bonu Dominate Thrilling Weekend at Kari Motor Speedway
JK Tyre Novice Cup winners. (Photo: JK Tyre Novice Cup). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

This weekend at the Kari Motor Speedway, located on the outskirts of Coimbatore, motorsport enthusiasts were treated to a thrilling display of speed and strategy as Anish Shetty and Bhuvan Bonu delivered outstanding performances in the Royal Enfield Continental Cup and JK Tyre Novice Cup, respectively.

Anish Shetty, hailing from Hubli and residing in Bengaluru, dominated the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, winning three races over the weekend. Demonstrating remarkable skill and endurance, Anish left his competitors trailing, securing 30 points and positioning himself as a formidable contender.

In the JK Tyre Novice Cup, 15-year-old Bhuvan Bonu showcased his racing talent with a powerful performance. Training in the USA, Bonu's confidence shone through as he won three consecutive races, leaving competitors like Ojas Surve and Abhijit Vadavalli impressed by his prowess on the track.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025