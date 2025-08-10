Future of Indian Cricket's Titans: Kohli and Sharma's ODI Dilemma

Speculation abounds regarding the ODI futures of cricket greats Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. However, sources within the Indian cricket board reveal there is no urgency to make an immediate decision about these players, each possessing over 25,000 runs collectively.

With the August Bangladesh series cancelled, India's next ODI engagement is set for October in Australia, fueling narratives about the longevity of Kohli and Sharma till the 2027 ODI World Cup. Although media reports suggest a potential farewell match, officials stress that no such discussions have been initiated by the BCCI, who typically avoid hasty decisions.

BCCI insiders emphasize focus on the imminent T20 World Cup and Asia Cup T20 tournament. Kohli, now training in London, and Sharma, recently returning to Mumbai, are expected to prepare for these upcoming challenges, underscoring the critical balance of gauging player readiness and strategic planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)