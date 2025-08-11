Left Menu

Alcaraz and Gauff Triumph at the Cincinnati Open

Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff emerged victorious at the Cincinnati Open. Alcaraz defeated Damir Dzumhur after a mid-match slump, continuing his impressive form. Gauff overcame serve issues to win against Wang Xinyu. Reilly Opelka and Jessica Pegula also secured wins, as competitors prepare for the U.S. Open.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 03:07 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 03:07 IST
Carlos Alcaraz

In a thrilling second round at the Cincinnati Open, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Damir Dzumhur 6-1, 2-6, 6-3, recovering from a challenging second set to secure his victory. Spaniard Alcaraz has reached the finals in his last six tournaments and continues to impress on the court.

Meanwhile, American Coco Gauff advanced past China's Wang Xinyu with a 6-3, 6-2 win. Despite early serve issues, Gauff showed remarkable resilience and is set to face Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska next. The 2023 champion demonstrated exceptional skill, particularly on her serve.

In other matches, Reilly Opelka upset sixth seed Alex de Minaur, while Jessica Pegula defeated Kimberly Birrell. As the tournament progresses, fans anticipate exciting matches, including fifth-seeded Ben Shelton against Camilo Ugo Carabelli and Alexander Zverev versus Nishesh Basavareddy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

