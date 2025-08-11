Indian Army's Thrilling Turnaround Victory in Durand Cup
In a stunning comeback, the Indian Army defeated 1 Ladakh FC 4–2 at the 134th Durand Cup, rallying from a two-goal deficit. Despite the win, the Army team could not advance to the quarterfinals, but they showcased tenacity and skill, scoring vital goals with strategic plays.
Indian Army staged a spectacular comeback from a two-goal disadvantage to win against 1 Ladakh FC with a 4–2 scoreline at their final Group C match in the 134th Durand Cup on Monday.
Although victorious, Indian Army failed to secure a spot in the quarterfinals due to an insufficient goal difference, despite matching other second-placed teams in points.
The Army team showcased tactical brilliance, especially with quick midfield interchanges and well-timed attacks, culminating in an energized performance that, while ending their tournament journey, highlighted their commendable endurance and adaptability on the field.
