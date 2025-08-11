Sweeping Changes in Sports: MLB, NFL, and Streaming Deals Take Center Stage

The Milwaukee Brewers extended their winning streak to nine games, defeating the New York Mets with Isaac Collins' walk-off home run. This win solidifies their top position with a 73-44 record.

In broadcast news, ESPN and Fox's new streaming bundle will offer major sports coverage at a discounted rate, signaling a shift in sports media access following the collapse of the Venu Sports venture.

In the NFL, the league is expanding its global reach by organizing watch parties in seven international cities, correlating with its efforts to internationalize the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)