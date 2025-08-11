Left Menu

Mangaluru Dragons Soar with Thrilling Victory at KSCA T20

The Mangaluru Dragons trumped the Gulbarga Mystics by 33 runs in their KSCA T20 opener. Macneil Noronha's explosive 53 powered the Dragons to 180/8. Skipper Shreyas Gopal and Kranthi Kumar's three-wicket hauls thwarted the Mystics, who were dismissed for 147/10 in 19.5 overs at Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Stadium.

Mangaluru Dragons batter Macneil Noronha (Photo: KSCA). Image Credit: ANI
The Mangaluru Dragons commenced their campaign at the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 with a convincing 33-run victory over the Gulbarga Mystics at the Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Cricket Stadium. A blistering half-century by Macneil Noronha, featuring three fours and four sixes, catapulted the Dragons to a formidable 180/8.

Skipper Shreyas Gopal and Kranthi Kumar further bolstered the Dragons' effort by scalping three wickets each, effectively sealing the match. The Mystics' Prithviraj earlier led with a bowling spell of 3/21, while Vyshak Vijaykumar and Monish Reddy claimed two wickets each. Noteworthy was Gopal's crucial 20 runs, aiding the Dragons in their innings.

The Mystics initiated their run chase energetically but faltered at 147/10 due to incisive bowling by the Dragons. Luvnith Sisodia's rapid start was dampened by Gopal, who claimed key wickets. Despite contributions from Prajwal Pavan and Vyshak, the Mystics' late efforts were futile. The Dragons' disciplined play ensured a triumphant start as they controlled the game through critical phases.

