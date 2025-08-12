Vibhu Tyagi Triumphs at Deaflympics Golf Trials
Vibhu Tyagi from Maharashtra won the Deaflympics selection trials 2025, leading after two rounds of golf at Jaypee Greens Golf Course. Tyagi's victory positions him at the forefront of India's golfing team for the upcoming Deaflympics in Tokyo.
In a display of remarkable skill and resilience, Maharashtra's Vibhu Tyagi clinched the top position at the Deaflympics selection trials 2025. Held at Jaypee Greens Golf Course, the trials tested the mettle of participants under challenging weather conditions.
Competing under the aegis of the All India Sports Council of the Deaf, Tyagi finished with a total score of 168, leading the male participants in the two-day event. The trials identified potential members for India's Deaflympics golf contingent set for Tokyo.
Amidst fierce competition, Harsh Singh and Jastar Singh Billing secured the second and third spots. The event included dignitaries such as IGU treasurer Sanjeev Rattan and AISCD chairman Mohinder Singh, who was present to motivate the athletes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
