Crisis on the Field: Bhaichung Bhutia Critiques AIFF's Decisions

Former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia criticizes AIFF's leadership, expressing sympathy for new coach Khalid Jamil's challenging role amidst India's football crisis. Bhutia also welcomed the National Sports Governance Bill, hoping for transparency in sports administration.

Updated: 13-08-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 12:32 IST
Bhaichung Bhutia
  • Country:
  • India

Bhaichung Bhutia, the former captain of India's national football team, has expressed strong criticism of the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) leadership. Bhutia expressed a sense of sympathy towards Khalid Jamil, who has been appointed as the head coach amidst what Bhutia describes as a crisis in Indian football.

Bhutia questioned the decision-making of AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, pointing out persistent financial issues and a series of perceived missteps by the federation. Bhutia highlighted a lack of clarity and accountability within AIFF's current handling of matters relating to club football and national team management.

Additionally, Bhutia responded positively to the passing of the National Sports Governance Bill, expressing hope that it could lead to improved transparency and administration in Indian sports. However, he remains critical of AIFF's approach to current footballing challenges, urging for a cohesive strategy involving key stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

