Michael Phelps Calls for Overhaul in USA Swimming Leadership

Michael Phelps criticizes USA Swimming's leadership, highlighting years of decline and calling for reforms. The legendary swimmer cites poor leadership as a root cause of the problems afflicting the sport, expressing reluctance for his sons to compete. Phelps proposes a series of structural changes to rejuvenate USA Swimming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 16:41 IST
Michael Phelps, a 23-time Olympic gold medallist, has launched a ferocious critique of USA Swimming's leadership, labeling it as ineffective and urging significant reforms following years of perceived organizational deterioration. Phelps, now 40, has expressed concerns about the current state of swimming in the United States, even questioning whether he would want his four sons to compete.

Reflecting on his own career, Phelps highlighted that his concerns date back a long time, frequently feeling his voice was ignored. He emphasized his respect for current U.S. swimmers but criticized the systemic failures within USA Swimming's leadership. "There have always been cracks," Phelps noted, citing obvious declines over the past nine years.

Phelps addressed his grievances in a letter to USA Swimming and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee earlier this year, rallying support from key figures in the sport. He proposed a series of reforms, including a review of the Board of Directors and enhancements in athlete services, to spur growth and improvement in U.S. swimming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

