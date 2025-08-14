Mithali Raj's Bold Prediction: India's Big Chance to End World Cup Drought

Former captain Mithali Raj believes India has a golden opportunity to triumph in the Women's ODI World Cup by mastering key moments in important matches. The forthcoming tournament will see hosts India enter as strong contenders, sharing the spotlight with Australia and England.

As the team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, seeks to secure its maiden title, Raj emphasizes the importance of capitalizing on small, yet significant opportunities to shift momentum. She notes that achieving victory would transform the landscape of women's cricket in India, creating greater aspirations for players nationwide.

With the tournament's commencement on September 30, Raj expresses her confidence in emerging talents such as Kranti Goud. The young pace bowler impressed during India's recent tour of England and is expected to play a key role in the team's aspirations on home soil.