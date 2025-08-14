Marquez Aims for Austrian Glory on Ducati

Marc Marquez is optimistic about finally tasting victory at the Austrian Grand Prix this year. The Spaniard, who has fallen short three times at this particular race, is now armed with a Ducati and is prepared to challenge his past shortcomings.

Marquez, despite his world titles with Honda, consistently finished second at the Red Bull Ring from 2017 to 2019. This year, he arrives with a commanding 120-point championship lead over his brother Alex. The seasoned rider, now a Ducati competitor, is eager for his ninth win of the season.

Rival Francesco Bagnaia, unbeaten in Austria since 2022, poses a significant challenge. Bagnaia has excelled in braking-intensive circuits but has faced difficulties with the latest GP25 bike. Marquez, however, has been reviewing past races to enhance his strategy, aiming to revitalize and rediscover his racing prowess.

