Newcastle's Striker Dilemma: The Alexander Isak Cold War

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe confronts a tough situation with star striker Alexander Isak poised to depart. The Swedish international, who has scored 62 goals since joining in 2022, seeks an exit as the Premier League season looms.

Despite a massive £110 million offer from Liverpool being turned down, Isak's 23 league goals last season couldn't secure his commitment. Training separately from his teammates, Isak's absence at Aston Villa is all but confirmed, posing a significant challenge for Howe.

Squad morale suffered with Isak training solo at Real Sociedad during pre-season. Howe acknowledges the difficulty but insists the team adjusted. With a new season ahead, Howe's focus shifts to making the best of the current squad dynamics.

