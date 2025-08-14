Pragyan Ojha: The Superstition that Made History in Sri Lanka

In a candid revelation, former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha shared a personal superstition that left a lasting mark in cricket history. On the show 'Cheeky Singles', Ojha recounted his ritual of calling his family before every match. A missed call during a tour in Sri Lanka, however, unwittingly made him the 800th wicket of legendary Sri Lankan bowler Muttiah Muralitharan. 'I always called my mom, dad, and uncle before a match,' he expressed, underscoring the importance of the ritual in his routine.

Ojha's international cricket journey spanned from 2008, debuting against Bangladesh, to 2013, where his final game coincided with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's retirement match. In that match, played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, Ojha dazzled with a ten-wicket haul, earning him the Player of the Match title. Known for his left-arm spin, he concluded his international stint with 144 wickets, including an impressive 113 in Tests.

Outside international cricket, Ojha's prowess shone brightly in the Indian Premier League. He became a crucial part of the Deccan Chargers' winning line-up in 2009 and later played for the Mumbai Indians, making his last IPL appearance in 2015. Though he played his last first-class match in 2018, Ojha's contributions remain etched in the annals of cricket history.

