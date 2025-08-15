Matt Richardson Shatters 200m Cycling World Record
British track cyclist Matt Richardson broke the 200-meter flying start world record, recording a time of 8.941 seconds. After switching allegiance from Australia to Britain, Richardson surpassed Harrie Lavreysen's previous record. Additionally, British para-cyclist Will Bjergfelt set a new C5 UCI Hour Record.
- Country:
- Turkey
In a groundbreaking achievement, British track cyclist Matt Richardson shattered the world record in the 200-meter flying start, becoming the first individual to break the 9-second barrier. His remarkable time of 8.941 seconds was recorded at the Konya Velodrome.
Originally representing Australia, Richardson switched his allegiance to Britain after the Paris Olympics, where he clinched three medals. His recent accomplishment dethrones Dutchman Harrie Lavreysen's previous record of 9.088 seconds.
Further redefining cycling records, British para-cyclist Will Bjergfelt set a world record in the C5 UCI Hour category, covering an unprecedented 51.471 kilometers in an hour, marking the first time a para-cyclist has breached the 50-kilometer threshold.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's New Task Force for 2028 Olympics: A Strategic Move
World Champion Skier Stephanie Venier Retires Ahead of Milano-Cortina Olympics
LA Olympics chairman gifts three medals from 1984 Olympics to US President Donald Trump
Vece Paes, member of bronze-winning Indian hockey team at 1972 Olympics and father of tennis player Leander Paes dies at 80 years of age.
India Eyes 2036 Olympics Amid IOC's 'Continuous Dialogue' Pause