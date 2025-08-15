Matt Richardson Shatters 200m Cycling World Record

In a groundbreaking achievement, British track cyclist Matt Richardson shattered the world record in the 200-meter flying start, becoming the first individual to break the 9-second barrier. His remarkable time of 8.941 seconds was recorded at the Konya Velodrome.

Originally representing Australia, Richardson switched his allegiance to Britain after the Paris Olympics, where he clinched three medals. His recent accomplishment dethrones Dutchman Harrie Lavreysen's previous record of 9.088 seconds.

Further redefining cycling records, British para-cyclist Will Bjergfelt set a world record in the C5 UCI Hour category, covering an unprecedented 51.471 kilometers in an hour, marking the first time a para-cyclist has breached the 50-kilometer threshold.

(With inputs from agencies.)