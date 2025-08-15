Left Menu

Indian Army Golfers Shine in Inaugural APGC Mid-Amateur Championship

Lt. Col. Varoon Parmar excelled at the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation Mid-Amateur Championship, finishing fifth overall and second in his category. Arjun Singh and other Indian participants also delivered strong performances, highlighted by pride and camaraderie amidst challenging conditions in Indonesia.

Varoon Parmar after finishing fifth in APGC Mid-Amateur Championship (Image: IGU media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Lt. Col. Varoon Parmar of the Indian Army delivered impressive performances in the inaugural Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation Mid-Amateur Championship, clinching the fifth position overall and securing the runner-up spot in Category C for ages 38 to 46. Parmar emerged as the best Indian performer in the event held in Indonesia on Thursday.

Parmar's standout moment occurred during the second round at the Graham Marsh-designed Gading Raya Golf Club, where he shot an exceptional four-under 68, leading the competition. Earlier this year, he claimed victory at the World Military Golf Championships in Kenya and was the runner-up at the IGU Senior and Mid-Amateur Golf Championship.

In other notable performances, Arjun Singh placed third in Category C and seventh overall, while Ranjit Singh achieved a tied ninth position. Simarjeet Singh finished in 21st place, and Ashish Kapoor, competing independently, secured a joint second position in Category D. Parmar expressed pride in his and his colleagues' efforts, thanking the Indian Golf Union for the opportunity.

