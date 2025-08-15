Clash of Titans: Durand Cup Quarterfinals Promise Electrifying Encounters

Local fan favorites Shillong Lajong FC are set to battle against the in-form Indian Navy FT as Bodoland FC aims to continue their impressive run when they face defending champions NorthEast United FC in the Durand Cup quarterfinals on Saturday.

Led by Head Coach Birendra Thapa, Lajong entered the quarterfinals as one of the best second-placed teams with performances marked by aggression and resilience. The side, driven by players like Everbrightson Sana and Phrangki Buam, averages over two goals per game, bolstered by the enthusiastic support from the home crowd in Shillong.

Meanwhile, Indian Navy FT progressed through the group stages unbeaten, resting their hopes on a solid defense and strategic set-pieces orchestrated by head coach Ramesh Rai. On the other hand, Bodoland FC, buoyed by their local fan base, faces a formidable challenge against NorthEast United FC, who are vying for consecutive titles under coach Juan Pedro Benali's tactical prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)