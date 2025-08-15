Countdown to Glory: FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Awaits

The anticipation is mounting as hockey enthusiasts around the globe gear up for the highly awaited FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026. Scheduled to commence on August 15, this event promises to be a historic celebration of international hockey, featuring both men's and women's tournaments simultaneously.

Taking place in Wavre, Belgium, and Amstelveen, Netherlands, the World Cup will host the planet's 16 best teams, representing the pinnacle of the sport's excellence and the rich hockey traditions of the two nations. This marks only the second occurrence of a dual competition, unifying the global hockey family in an unparalleled spectacle of athleticism and sportsmanship.

Having launched in 1971, the men's tournament has produced numerous legendary teams, with Pakistan, Australia, the Netherlands, and Germany dominating historically. The women's competition, since 1974, has been a platform for the Netherlands to showcase supremacy, demonstrating remarkable performances over the decades. As qualifying rounds proceed globally, the stage is being set for what is promised to be an unforgettable World Cup experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)