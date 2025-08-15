Abdoulaye Doucoure Embarks on New Journey with Neom in Saudi Pro League

Former Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has embarked on a new chapter by joining Saudi Arabian club Neom on a free transfer. The announcement was made by the Saudi top-flight club on Friday.

The 32-year-old Doucoure decided to move after his contract with Everton expired in June, concluding a five-year stint at the English club where he made 166 appearances and scored 21 goals. In a video posted on Neom's X account, Doucoure expressed his enthusiasm for this new stage of his career, stating, 'Football was not just a game, it was my dream, my heartbeat, my whole life. And today, it's time for my new journey with Neom. The story isn't over; this is just the beginning.'

As Neom prepares for its debut season in the Saudi Pro League, they have also signed several other players during the close season, including French striker Alexandre Lacazette, Polish goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, and Ivorian midfielder Amadou Kone. Neom's campaign in the Saudi Pro League will kick off against Al-Ahli on August 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)