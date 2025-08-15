Abdoulaye Doucoure Embarks on New Journey with Neom in Saudi Pro League
Former Everton star Abdoulaye Doucoure has joined Saudi club Neom after his contract with the English side expired. As Neom prepares for its inaugural season in the Saudi Pro League, Doucoure is ready to start a new chapter following a five-year stint at Everton, where he made 166 appearances.
Former Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has embarked on a new chapter by joining Saudi Arabian club Neom on a free transfer. The announcement was made by the Saudi top-flight club on Friday.
The 32-year-old Doucoure decided to move after his contract with Everton expired in June, concluding a five-year stint at the English club where he made 166 appearances and scored 21 goals. In a video posted on Neom's X account, Doucoure expressed his enthusiasm for this new stage of his career, stating, 'Football was not just a game, it was my dream, my heartbeat, my whole life. And today, it's time for my new journey with Neom. The story isn't over; this is just the beginning.'
As Neom prepares for its debut season in the Saudi Pro League, they have also signed several other players during the close season, including French striker Alexandre Lacazette, Polish goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, and Ivorian midfielder Amadou Kone. Neom's campaign in the Saudi Pro League will kick off against Al-Ahli on August 28.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Manipur Triumphs After 25-Year Wait: Clinches Junior National Football Championship
Hindustan Zinc Kicks Off India's First Tech-Driven Girls' Football Academy
Helio Sousa Takes Charge: Leading Kuwait's Football Ambitions
Assam Transfers PWD Engineer Suicide Probe to CBI Amid Public Outrage
Uttarakhand Enhances Antyodaya Scheme with Direct Subsidy Transfer