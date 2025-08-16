Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka to Reach Cincinnati Open Semi-Final
Elena Rybakina defeated defending champion Aryna Sabalenka 6-1, 6-4 to progress to the Cincinnati Open semi-final. Rybakina's impressive serve was pivotal, earning her a first serve win rate of 81% and saving all break points. She now faces Iga Swiatek in a highly anticipated match.
In a stunning display at the Cincinnati Open, Elena Rybakina dismantled defending champion Aryna Sabalenka with a commanding 6-1, 6-4 victory.
The Kazakh ninth seed's clinical serving performance, including 11 aces, propelled her to her first Cincinnati Open semi-final and set up a clash with Iga Swiatek.
Meanwhile, Swiatek overcame a spirited challenge from Anna Kalinskaya to advance, marking her first WTA 1000 semi-final appearance in over a year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
