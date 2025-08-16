Kingsley Coman Joins Ronaldo at Al-Nassr: A New Chapter
Kingsley Coman leaves Bayern Munich after 10 successful years to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. Bayern confirmed the transfer, reportedly for 35 million euros. Coman joins a high-profile offensive lineup as Al-Nassr aims to improve its Saudi Pro League standings.
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman is set to join Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, marking a new chapter in his illustrious career.
The transfer was confirmed late Friday, with Kicker magazine reporting a fee of up to 35 million euros. Coman, who secured Bayern's Champions League victory against Paris Saint-Germain in 2020, will join a formidable frontline with Ronaldo, João Félix, and former teammate Sadio Mané.
Al-Nassr seeks to enhance its squad after a third-place finish in the Saudi Pro League. Coman's transfer follows Bayern's signing of Luis Díaz from Liverpool, which increased competition for places. Despite being a key player, Coman often found himself on the bench last season.
ALSO READ
Khalid Jamil named new Indian men's football team head coach by All India Football Federation.
Khalid Jamil Appointed Head Coach of Indian National Football Team
Khalid Jamil: India's New Football Visionary
Khalid Jamil: The Accidental Coach at the Helm of Indian Football
Khalid Jamil Appointed as Indian Football Team's Head Coach Amidst Strong Support for Local Talent