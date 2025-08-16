Kingsley Coman Joins Ronaldo at Al-Nassr: A New Chapter

Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman is set to join Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, marking a new chapter in his illustrious career.

The transfer was confirmed late Friday, with Kicker magazine reporting a fee of up to 35 million euros. Coman, who secured Bayern's Champions League victory against Paris Saint-Germain in 2020, will join a formidable frontline with Ronaldo, João Félix, and former teammate Sadio Mané.

Al-Nassr seeks to enhance its squad after a third-place finish in the Saudi Pro League. Coman's transfer follows Bayern's signing of Luis Díaz from Liverpool, which increased competition for places. Despite being a key player, Coman often found himself on the bench last season.