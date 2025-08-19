Left Menu

Asia Cup Hockey Reshuffle: Bangladesh and Kazakhstan Step In

Bangladesh and Kazakhstan have replaced Pakistan and Oman in the men's Asia Cup hockey tournament, scheduled in Rajgir, Bihar, from August 29. India is grouped with China, Japan, and Kazakhstan, while Malaysia, Korea, Chinese Taipei, and Bangladesh form Pool B. Pakistan withdrew over security concerns following tensions with India.

Asia Cup Hockey Reshuffle: Bangladesh and Kazakhstan Step In
In a surprising turn of events, Bangladesh and Kazakhstan are set to participate in the upcoming men's Asia Cup hockey tournament, replacing Pakistan and Oman. The tournament is slated to take place in Rajgir, Bihar, starting on August 29, as per a recent schedule release.

The tournament format includes Hosts India being drawn alongside China, Japan, and Kazakhstan in Pool A. Meanwhile, Pool B consists of Malaysia, Korea, Chinese Taipei, and Bangladesh. On the opening day, Malaysia will take on Bangladesh, followed by India's match against China.

Amidst security concerns and geopolitical tensions resulting from a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Pakistan has opted out of the competition. The Pakistan Hockey Federation expressed security concerns, despite assurances of visa availability by the Indian government. Consequently, Bangladesh has been roped in to fill Pakistan's spot in this prestigious qualifier for the 2026 World Cup.

