Asia Cup Hockey Reshuffle: Bangladesh and Kazakhstan Step In

In a surprising turn of events, Bangladesh and Kazakhstan are set to participate in the upcoming men's Asia Cup hockey tournament, replacing Pakistan and Oman. The tournament is slated to take place in Rajgir, Bihar, starting on August 29, as per a recent schedule release.

The tournament format includes Hosts India being drawn alongside China, Japan, and Kazakhstan in Pool A. Meanwhile, Pool B consists of Malaysia, Korea, Chinese Taipei, and Bangladesh. On the opening day, Malaysia will take on Bangladesh, followed by India's match against China.

Amidst security concerns and geopolitical tensions resulting from a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Pakistan has opted out of the competition. The Pakistan Hockey Federation expressed security concerns, despite assurances of visa availability by the Indian government. Consequently, Bangladesh has been roped in to fill Pakistan's spot in this prestigious qualifier for the 2026 World Cup.

