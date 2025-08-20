Teen Shooter Suruchi and Veteran Chaudhary Bag Bronze at Asian Championships

In a significant achievement for Indian shooting, Saurabh Chaudhary and teenage star Suruchi Inder Singh claimed the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Shooting Championships.

Facing off against Chinese Taipei's Liu Heng-Yu and Hsieh Hsiang-Chen, the Indian duo triumphed with a convincing 17-9 victory. This win follows Manu Bhaker's bronze in the individual women's 10m air pistol competition.

Despite entering the medal round as fifth place qualifiers with a total score of 578, Suruchi's impressive start and Chaudhary's consistency secured their podium finish, marking another accomplishment for the promising young shooter this season.

