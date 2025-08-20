Teen Shooter Suruchi and Veteran Chaudhary Bag Bronze at Asian Championships
Indian shooters Saurabh Chaudhary and Suruchi Inder Singh secured the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Shooting Championships, prevailing over Chinese Taipei. Suruchi, an emerging talent with four World Cup medals this season, partnered deftly alongside experienced Chaudhary, defeating their opponents 17-9.
- Country:
- Kazakhstan
In a significant achievement for Indian shooting, Saurabh Chaudhary and teenage star Suruchi Inder Singh claimed the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Shooting Championships.
Facing off against Chinese Taipei's Liu Heng-Yu and Hsieh Hsiang-Chen, the Indian duo triumphed with a convincing 17-9 victory. This win follows Manu Bhaker's bronze in the individual women's 10m air pistol competition.
Despite entering the medal round as fifth place qualifiers with a total score of 578, Suruchi's impressive start and Chaudhary's consistency secured their podium finish, marking another accomplishment for the promising young shooter this season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Science Behind Shrinking Fabrics: How to Prevent Laundry Disasters
LLMs boost adverse drug event detection, yet bias and hallucinations threaten trust
Ola Electric to unveil 'India Inside' vision at Aug 15 event in Tamil Nadu
TN: VCK leader and MP Thirumavalavan demands special legislation to prevent "honour killings"
Uttarakhand cloudburst: Explainer on the extreme weather event