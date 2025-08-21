Left Menu

Prenelan Subrayen's Bowling Action Under Scrutiny

South African spinner Prenelan Subrayen's bowling action was reported as suspect during his ODI debut against Australia. Despite previous concerns over his bowling technique, Subrayen can continue playing until an independent assessment is conducted at an ICC facility. His career has seen similar actions leading to suspensions.

South Africa's off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen has recently come under ICC scrutiny for a suspect bowling action. The review follows his performance in the first ODI against Australia, where Subrayen managed to take one wicket for 46 runs, contributing to the Proteas' 98-run victory.

Despite this setback, Subrayen remains eligible to bowl pending the results of an ICC-mandated assessment that must be completed within 14 days. The ICC permits bowlers a 15-degree elbow extension, which will be examined in this evaluation.

Subrayen's bowling technique has faced similar challenges in the past, with suspensions in 2012 and 2015 due to illegal action, both of which were rectified following further testing. He recently started in test cricket against Zimbabwe, capturing four wickets in the first innings.

