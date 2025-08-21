Left Menu

Nerve-Wracking Finish: Bengaluru Blasters Edge Past Hubli Tigers

Bengaluru Blasters triumphed over Hubli Tigers in a nail-biting encounter at the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, securing a three-wicket victory with just four balls to spare. Naveen MG's explosive innings and Suraj Ahuja's steady hand powered them past the 142-run target set by Tigers' Rakshith S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 10:44 IST
Bengaluru Blasters batter Naveen MG (P). Image Credit: ANI
The Bengaluru Blasters clinched a thrilling victory against the Hubli Tigers in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, prevailing by three wickets with four balls left. Naveen MG shone with an unbeaten 33 off 12 balls, alongside Suraj Ahuja's composed 27 off 20, guiding their team past a 142-run chase set by Rakshith S's stellar performance.

Despite a challenging start, with Rakshith S making significant contributions from behind the stumps, the Blasters navigated early setbacks to reach 50/3 in 8.1 overs. Early departures included Rohan Patil, Mayank Agarwal, and Chethan LR, all falling victim to the Tigers' disciplined bowling and fielding. Shubhang Hegde, despite handling pressure from the Tigers' spinners, saw his partners dismiss without substantial contributions until Suraj Ahuja took the helm at 71/4 in 12 overs.

As the required run rate soared to ten in the final six overs, Shubhang Hegde was removed attempting a big hit. Yashraj Punja dealt further blows by dismissing Rohan Naveen and Madhav Bajaj consecutively. However, Naveen MG's aggressive striking, including pivotal sixes off Punja, switched momentum towards the Blasters, eventually sealing the victory in 19.2 overs. Earlier, the Hubli Tigers, despite Rakshith's fighting 61 not out, managed only 141/8, setting the stage for this tense conclusion.

