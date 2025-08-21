Amanda Anisimova: Rising Stronger Post-Wimbledon Setback
Tennis prodigy Amanda Anisimova rebounded from a mental health hiatus in 2023 to reach the Wimbledon final, where she lost to Iga Swiatek. Despite defeat, Anisimova remains optimistic ahead of the U.S. Open, building on her recent achievements, including a WTA 1000 title and Grand Slam experience.
Tennis sensation Amanda Anisimova, having taken a mental health break in 2023, is making impressive strides on the court. Despite a tough defeat in her first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon last month, Anisimova is gearing up for the U.S. Open with renewed focus and determination.
After returning to competitive tennis in 2024, the American player surged to the Wimbledon final, falling to Iga Swiatek in a stark 6-0 6-0 match. Despite the loss, Anisimova sees this experience as a stepping stone to future successes and is committed to improving her game.
Ranked eighth in the world, Anisimova is gaining momentum following her victory at the WTA 1000 in February. With her sights set on the U.S. Open, the young athlete is determined to continue advancing, driven by her recent success and newfound resilience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jannik Sinner: A Grand Slam Champion's Strategic Reboot
Victoria Mboko's Triumph: A New Canadian Tennis Prodigy
Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles
Himachal Pradesh High Court's Call for Mental Health Support Expansion
National Taskforce Initiative: Tackling Mental Health and Preventing Student Suicides