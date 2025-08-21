Amanda Anisimova: Rising Stronger Post-Wimbledon Setback

Tennis sensation Amanda Anisimova, having taken a mental health break in 2023, is making impressive strides on the court. Despite a tough defeat in her first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon last month, Anisimova is gearing up for the U.S. Open with renewed focus and determination.

After returning to competitive tennis in 2024, the American player surged to the Wimbledon final, falling to Iga Swiatek in a stark 6-0 6-0 match. Despite the loss, Anisimova sees this experience as a stepping stone to future successes and is committed to improving her game.

Ranked eighth in the world, Anisimova is gaining momentum following her victory at the WTA 1000 in February. With her sights set on the U.S. Open, the young athlete is determined to continue advancing, driven by her recent success and newfound resilience.

