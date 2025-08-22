Khelo India Water Sports Festival: A New Era for J&K's Youth

In a historic move for Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah heralded the inception of the first ever Khelo India Water Sports Festival as a significant stride for the Union territory's youth. Held at Dal Lake, the event promises to forge new paths in sports and tourism.

The opening ceremony, attended by prominent figures like Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, signifies an optimistic future for sports in the region. Abdullah described combining Kashmir's sports spirit with its natural beauty as pivotal.

Reflecting on Kashmir's history with Khelo India, particularly in hosting Winter Games at Gulmarg, Abdullah expressed excitement over Dal Lake's role in water sports. Emphasizing sportsmanship, he encouraged participants to value the experience and legacy, even if not victorious.

(With inputs from agencies.)