Khelo India Water Sports Festival: A New Era for J&K's Youth
The maiden Khelo India Water Sports Festival in Jammu and Kashmir aims to open new avenues for youth in the region. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah highlighted the event as a historic moment blending sports with Kashmir's natural beauty, paving the way for future events in the Valley.
- Country:
- India
In a historic move for Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah heralded the inception of the first ever Khelo India Water Sports Festival as a significant stride for the Union territory's youth. Held at Dal Lake, the event promises to forge new paths in sports and tourism.
The opening ceremony, attended by prominent figures like Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, signifies an optimistic future for sports in the region. Abdullah described combining Kashmir's sports spirit with its natural beauty as pivotal.
Reflecting on Kashmir's history with Khelo India, particularly in hosting Winter Games at Gulmarg, Abdullah expressed excitement over Dal Lake's role in water sports. Emphasizing sportsmanship, he encouraged participants to value the experience and legacy, even if not victorious.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Khelo India
- Water Sports
- Festival
- Youth
- Omar Abdullah
- Dal Lake
- Sportsmanship
- Srinagar
ALSO READ
Building Climate Resilience in Central Asia Through Youth and Education Reform
"Our country, economy, farmers, youth under threat": Akhilesh Yadav on additional tariffs
Omar Abdullah's Stand on Book Bans in Jammu & Kashmir
Mantra Launches Best Friends Festival: Turning Friends into Neighbors
Arrest in Agartala: Youth Detained for Trafficking and Rape