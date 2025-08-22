Left Menu

Khelo India Water Sports Festival: A New Era for J&K's Youth

The maiden Khelo India Water Sports Festival in Jammu and Kashmir aims to open new avenues for youth in the region. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah highlighted the event as a historic moment blending sports with Kashmir's natural beauty, paving the way for future events in the Valley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 22-08-2025 00:59 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 00:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a historic move for Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah heralded the inception of the first ever Khelo India Water Sports Festival as a significant stride for the Union territory's youth. Held at Dal Lake, the event promises to forge new paths in sports and tourism.

The opening ceremony, attended by prominent figures like Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, signifies an optimistic future for sports in the region. Abdullah described combining Kashmir's sports spirit with its natural beauty as pivotal.

Reflecting on Kashmir's history with Khelo India, particularly in hosting Winter Games at Gulmarg, Abdullah expressed excitement over Dal Lake's role in water sports. Emphasizing sportsmanship, he encouraged participants to value the experience and legacy, even if not victorious.

(With inputs from agencies.)

