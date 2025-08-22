Raksha Khadse Concludes J&K Visit with Water Sports Fest & Wushu Trials

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse concluded a two-day tour of Jammu & Kashmir, where she inaugurated the Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025 at Srinagar’s Dal Lake, oversaw grassroots talent identification camps, and launched the Asian Games Wushu selection trials. Her visit reinforced the government’s vision under the Khelo Bharat Niti-2025 to nurture grassroots talent while strengthening India’s global sporting presence.

Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025

On the first day, Smt. Khadse inaugurated the Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025 at the iconic Dal Lake, Srinagar, a symbolic location blending the region’s natural beauty with India’s emerging water sports culture.

The festival, which runs until August 23, features competitions in rowing, canoeing, and kayaking, attracting athletes from across the Union Territory. By hosting such events, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports aims to:

Promote water sports as mainstream disciplines .

Provide exposure to athletes from J&K in national sporting circuits.

Leverage Kashmir’s natural water bodies as hubs for eco-sports tourism.

Smt. Khadse described the festival as “a step towards positioning Kashmir as a water sports destination while creating opportunities for youth participation and excellence.”

Grassroots Talent Hunt in Athletics & Volleyball

The Minister also visited the University of Kashmir, Srinagar, to personally oversee the Grassroots Talent Identification Camp for athletics and volleyball.

Participants: Over 150 boys and girls from districts including Pulwama, Budgam, and Ganderbal .

Testing Methods: 20m and 30m sprints, standing vertical jump, medicine ball throw, and the Cooper endurance test .

Selection Pathway: Shortlisted athletes will gain entry into premier Sports Authority of India (SAI) programs, including the National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) and SAI Training Centres (STCs).

Smt. Khadse directly interacted with the trainees, assuring them of government support.

“The talent in Kashmir is immense. Our goal is to provide every athlete a clear pathway from grassroots to podium, ensuring opportunities are not lost due to lack of infrastructure or guidance,” she said.

She was joined by dignitaries including Prof. Nilofar Khan (Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir), Sushant Kandwal (Director, Khelo India), Nadim Dar (Fit India), Bhavini Bargotya (AD), and Rahul Sangwan (High Performance Manager, Volleyball).

Asian Games 2026 Wushu Selection Trials

In a key highlight, the Minister inaugurated the preliminary selection trials for the 20th Asian Games 2026 (Wushu Sanda events) at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC).

Athletes: Over 200 competitors across seven weight categories (five for men, two for women).

Selection Process: 8 athletes per category will be shortlisted to compete in ranking tournaments through the year. Final teams will be chosen based on consistent performance—ensuring merit and transparency.

Smt. Khadse also felicitated nine medalists from the 12th Asian Junior Wushu Championships 2025, praising their achievements as an inspiration for budding athletes.

“The commencement of these selection trials is a vital step toward building a stronger Indian contingent for the Asian Games,” she noted.

Prominent attendees included Nazhul Gul (Secretary, J&K Sports Council), Suhail Ahmad (CEO, Wushu Federation of India), Anand Jain (ADGP, Armed Police), and Kuldeep Handoo (Arjuna Awardee).

Strengthening Sports Infrastructure in J&K

The Minister’s visit underlined the government’s broader vision:

Establish world-class sporting infrastructure in J&K.

Expand grassroots talent scouting under Khelo Bharat Niti-2025 .

Provide a seamless pathway from local competitions to international podiums .

Promote J&K as a hub for both traditional and modern sports, from water sports to martial arts.

Her engagements reflected the Centre’s commitment to holistic sports development, combining youth empowerment, tourism promotion, and international competitiveness.