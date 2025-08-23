Left Menu

Madison Keys Embraces Freedom After Grand Slam Triumph

Madison Keys enters the U.S. Open with renewed energy and less pressure after securing her first Grand Slam title in Australia. Previously living under high expectations since her teenage breakthrough, she now seeks another title, fueled by her love for the lively New York crowd at the U.S. Open.

Madison Keys, currently ranked sixth in the world, approaches the U.S. Open with an invigorated perspective, having claimed her inaugural Grand Slam title in Australia earlier this year. The American tennis player secured a splendid victory against the world number one, Aryna Sabalenka, in the Melbourne final, finally shaking off the burden of expectations that accompanied her from a young age.

At 19, Keys made it to the semi-finals at the Australian Open and later reached the finals of the 2017 U.S. Open, only to lose to Sloane Stephens. Despite setbacks at the French Open and Wimbledon this season, the 30-year-old remains optimistic about securing her second Grand Slam title.

"Winning your first slam alleviates the pressure of achieving that initial victory," Keys shared with the press. She expressed her fondness for Flushing Meadows, citing the vibrant energy of the home crowd as a significant motivational factor. Keys is set to compete against Mexican Renata Zarazua in the first round on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

