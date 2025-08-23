Consistency Over X-Factor: The Debate in India's ODI World Cup Squad

In a pivotal decision for the upcoming women's ODI World Cup, former Indian all-rounder Reema Malhotra has supported the inclusion of Pratika Rawal over Shafali Verma. Malhotra highlighted the importance of consistent performance over the potential 'X-factor' Verma offers.

Since her debut last December against the West Indies, Rawal has proven her capabilities by scoring 703 runs in 14 ODIs, showcasing a noteworthy average and strike rate. Malhotra argued that Rawal's technical skills and mindset make her a vital asset to the Indian team.

The World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, will see a formidable Indian squad, combining a blend of seasoned players and promising newcomers. Malhotra remains optimistic about India's chances due to their comprehensive batting line-up and strengthened bowling attack.

