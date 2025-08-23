Consistency Over X-Factor: The Debate in India's ODI World Cup Squad
Former cricketer Reema Malhotra endorses the selection of Pratika Rawal over Shafali Verma for India’s ODI World Cup squad, emphasizing Rawal's consistent performance as key. With the tournament co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, Malhotra believes India has a strong lineup combining youth and experience capable of winning the title.
- Country:
- India
In a pivotal decision for the upcoming women's ODI World Cup, former Indian all-rounder Reema Malhotra has supported the inclusion of Pratika Rawal over Shafali Verma. Malhotra highlighted the importance of consistent performance over the potential 'X-factor' Verma offers.
Since her debut last December against the West Indies, Rawal has proven her capabilities by scoring 703 runs in 14 ODIs, showcasing a noteworthy average and strike rate. Malhotra argued that Rawal's technical skills and mindset make her a vital asset to the Indian team.
The World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, will see a formidable Indian squad, combining a blend of seasoned players and promising newcomers. Malhotra remains optimistic about India's chances due to their comprehensive batting line-up and strengthened bowling attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)