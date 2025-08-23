Purani Dilli 6 Faces Make-or-Break Battle Against West Delhi Lions

With their playoffs hopes precariously hanging, Purani Dilli 6 will face off against West Delhi Lions this Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in what is now a critical encounter in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025. According to a joint release from Delhi Premier League and Purani Dilli 6, every upcoming match is a must-win situation.

The journey for Purani Dilli 6 in the DPL 2025 has been treacherous, punctuated by a considerable 82-run initial defeat to Outer Delhi Warriors, followed by a positive swing with victories against West Delhi Lions and New Delhi Tigers. Yet, momentum dwindled amid losses to North Delhi Strikers and East Delhi Riders, escalating to unsuccessful outings against South Delhi Superstarz and East Delhi Riders once more.

Team owner Akash Nangia emphasized the critical nature of the forthcoming games, stating that awareness and disciplined execution are key. Relying on stalwarts like opener Samarth Seth, middle-order batsman Dev Lakra, and captain Vansh Bedi, the team is looking to overturn its fortunes. The contributions from bowlers are equally crucial as they prepare for decisive clashes against Central Delhi Kings and South Delhi Superstarz later this month.

