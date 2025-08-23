Left Menu

Sports Roundup: Key Highlights from Ryder Cup to US Open and NFL Thrills

In the latest sports news, Keegan Bradley's performance adds pressure on the U.S. Ryder Cup captain. Joey Ortiz is on the injured list for the Brewers, while Padres and Dodgers clash for the NL West top spot. Novak Djokovic prioritizes Grand Slams ahead of the US Open.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 13:28 IST
Keegan Bradley's impressive season performance is mounting pressure on the U.S. Ryder Cup captain as potential captain's picks are considered. The 39-year-old veteran could select himself as one of the six available spots for the U.S. team against Europe at Bethpage Black from September 26-28.

The Milwaukee Brewers faced a setback as starting shortstop Joey Ortiz was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring. This prompted the Brewers to activate outfielder Jake Bauers from the injured list to maintain their strong position in the league.

In tennis, Novak Djokovic has announced a strategic focus shift towards Grand Slam events. Ahead of the US Open, Djokovic opted out of the hard-court tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati, instead intensifying his training to clinch a record 25th Grand Slam title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

