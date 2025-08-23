Anto Augustine urges fans to come in big numbers when Messi comes to Kerala

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has officially confirmed that Lionel Messi and the Argentine national football team will visit Kerala from November 10 to 18. Confirming the development, Anto Augustine, Managing Director of Reporter Broadcasting Company Private Ltd, the Kerala government's official partner for the project said, "The Argentine Football Association has officially confirmed Messi and the team's visit to Kerala from November 10 to 18. I request the people of Kerala and Messi fans across the country to enjoy and celebrate the event."

Earlier, Kerala Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman has als confirmed that Lionel Messi and his FIFA World Cup-winning Argentina team will play a friendly match in the state this November during the FIFA International Window. Speaking about the development, Abdurahiman said on his official Facebook profile, "Messi will come. Official confirmation received through official mail that the Qatar World Cup winning Argentina team including Lionel Messi will arrive in Kerala for a friendly match in the November 2025 FIFA International Window."

Messi's first visit to India was in September 2011, when the legend was here to play against Venezuela in Kolkata, which his team won 1-0 at Salt Lake Stadium. Last year, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to Facebook to announce that the Argentina national team would visit Kerala this year, adding that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is also expected to join the team.

"Kerala is a land where football is embraced with love and passion, transcending the boundaries of nations and cultures. The visit of the Argentina national team, the reigning world champions, to Kerala next year is a testament to our love for the sport, which captivates the world with awe. It is expected that Lionel Messi, one of the greatest footballers the world has ever seen, will also join the team," Vijayan stated. Lauding the state of Kerala for its "love and passion" for football, the Chief Minister said that this "extraordinary gift" to the sports enthusiasts of the state was made possible through the persistent efforts of the Kerala government.

He further added that this moment will resonate Kerala's name on the global sports map. "This extraordinary gift to Kerala's sports enthusiasts, which many considered impossible, was made possible only through the persistent efforts of the state government. The business community in Kerala has graciously expressed their willingness to bear the financial costs. The Argentinian Football Association, which maintained a favorable stance from the beginning, is expected to make an official announcement during their visit to Kerala in the next one and a half months," Vijayan stated.

"This will be a moment when Kerala's name resonates loudly on the global sports map. The visit of the Argentina team will invigorate Kerala's sports culture and the sports sector as a whole. Let us unite with excitement to extend a warm and heartfelt welcome to Messi and his team," he added. In 2023, Messi was crowned with the prestigious Ballon d'Or award for the eighth time in his decorated career on, an award that serves as a reminder of his brilliance as he reaches the final moments of his career.

With this award, Messi became the first player from Major League Soccer (MLS) to win the prestigious award. He represents the club Inter Miami. He previously won the award in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 and 2021. The young boy from Santa Fe who made his first appearance in 2004 has enjoyed a career that can be deemed nothing short of a fairytale. (ANI)

