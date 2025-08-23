Left Menu

Anto Augustine urges fans to come in big numbers when Messi comes to Kerala

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has officially confirmed that Lionel Messi and the Argentine national football team will visit Kerala from November 10 to 18. Confirming the development, Anto Augustine, Managing Director of Reporter Broadcasting Company Private Ltd, the Kerala government's official partner for the project said, "The Argentine Football Association has officially confirmed Messi and the team's visit to Kerala from November 10 to 18. I request the people of Kerala and Messi fans across the country to enjoy and celebrate the event."

ANI | Updated: 23-08-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 15:53 IST
Anto Augustine urges fans to come in big numbers when Messi comes to Kerala
Anto Augustine (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has officially confirmed that Lionel Messi and the Argentine national football team will visit Kerala from November 10 to 18. Confirming the development, Anto Augustine, Managing Director of Reporter Broadcasting Company Private Ltd, the Kerala government's official partner for the project said, "The Argentine Football Association has officially confirmed Messi and the team's visit to Kerala from November 10 to 18. I request the people of Kerala and Messi fans across the country to enjoy and celebrate the event."

Earlier, Kerala Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman has als confirmed that Lionel Messi and his FIFA World Cup-winning Argentina team will play a friendly match in the state this November during the FIFA International Window. Speaking about the development, Abdurahiman said on his official Facebook profile, "Messi will come. Official confirmation received through official mail that the Qatar World Cup winning Argentina team including Lionel Messi will arrive in Kerala for a friendly match in the November 2025 FIFA International Window."

Messi's first visit to India was in September 2011, when the legend was here to play against Venezuela in Kolkata, which his team won 1-0 at Salt Lake Stadium. Last year, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to Facebook to announce that the Argentina national team would visit Kerala this year, adding that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is also expected to join the team.

"Kerala is a land where football is embraced with love and passion, transcending the boundaries of nations and cultures. The visit of the Argentina national team, the reigning world champions, to Kerala next year is a testament to our love for the sport, which captivates the world with awe. It is expected that Lionel Messi, one of the greatest footballers the world has ever seen, will also join the team," Vijayan stated. Lauding the state of Kerala for its "love and passion" for football, the Chief Minister said that this "extraordinary gift" to the sports enthusiasts of the state was made possible through the persistent efforts of the Kerala government.

He further added that this moment will resonate Kerala's name on the global sports map. "This extraordinary gift to Kerala's sports enthusiasts, which many considered impossible, was made possible only through the persistent efforts of the state government. The business community in Kerala has graciously expressed their willingness to bear the financial costs. The Argentinian Football Association, which maintained a favorable stance from the beginning, is expected to make an official announcement during their visit to Kerala in the next one and a half months," Vijayan stated.

"This will be a moment when Kerala's name resonates loudly on the global sports map. The visit of the Argentina team will invigorate Kerala's sports culture and the sports sector as a whole. Let us unite with excitement to extend a warm and heartfelt welcome to Messi and his team," he added. In 2023, Messi was crowned with the prestigious Ballon d'Or award for the eighth time in his decorated career on, an award that serves as a reminder of his brilliance as he reaches the final moments of his career.

With this award, Messi became the first player from Major League Soccer (MLS) to win the prestigious award. He represents the club Inter Miami. He previously won the award in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 and 2021. The young boy from Santa Fe who made his first appearance in 2004 has enjoyed a career that can be deemed nothing short of a fairytale. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka
2
AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

 India
3
Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

 India
4
Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025