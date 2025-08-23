India's Greco-Roman Dreams Dimming at U20 World Championships

India's Greco-Roman wrestling team encountered significant challenges at the U20 World Championships, with four wrestlers exiting early stages on Saturday.

Anil Mor stands out as the lone prospect for adding to India's medal tally, gearing up for a bronze match against Japan's Daisuke Morishita.

While Suraj clinched a bronze in the 60kg category, others like Gaurav, Aman, Rohit, and Rana faced setbacks, hindered by the loss of repechage routes due to their opponents' subsequent performances.