India's Greco-Roman Dreams Dimming at U20 World Championships
India's Greco-Roman wrestlers face tough challenges at the U20 World Championships, with several eliminated early. Anil Mor remains a medal hope, competing for bronze. Suraj has secured a bronze in the 60kg category. Gaurav, Aman, Rohit, and Rana face uphill battles as repechage opportunities slip away.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Samokov | Updated: 23-08-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 16:30 IST
India's Greco-Roman wrestling team encountered significant challenges at the U20 World Championships, with four wrestlers exiting early stages on Saturday.
Anil Mor stands out as the lone prospect for adding to India's medal tally, gearing up for a bronze match against Japan's Daisuke Morishita.
While Suraj clinched a bronze in the 60kg category, others like Gaurav, Aman, Rohit, and Rana faced setbacks, hindered by the loss of repechage routes due to their opponents' subsequent performances.
