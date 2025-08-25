Left Menu

India Targets Top 5 Sporting Nation Status by 2047, Says Sports Minister

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced India's ambition to become one of the top five sporting nations by 2047, leveraging initiatives like the TOPS scheme and the Khelo India movement. The National Sports Governance Bill aims to enhance transparency and improve athlete representation, driving the country's sports ecosystem forward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 09:02 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 09:02 IST
India Targets Top 5 Sporting Nation Status by 2047, Says Sports Minister
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (middle) (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Gujarat

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has declared India's ambition to rank among the top five sporting nations by 2047. This goal coincides with the nation's 100th year of independence. At the core of this ambition are significant reforms initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including the Target Podium Olympic Scheme (TOPS) and the Khelo India movement.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2025 in Ahmedabad, Mandaviya highlighted these initiatives, which aim to provide athletes with world-class facilities and opportunities. Additionally, the newly passed National Sports Governance Bill is expected to enhance transparency and focus on athletes, particularly women, within the sports sector.

The Government's drive also includes hosting major international tournaments, exemplified by Ahmedabad's selection for the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships. International Weightlifting Federation President Mohammed Hasan Jalood praised India's capability to host high-standard competitions and expressed hopes for future collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PDD Holdings Surges Amidst Fierce E-commerce Competition

PDD Holdings Surges Amidst Fierce E-commerce Competition

 Global
2
Harshit Rana Preps for Asia Cup with Stellar Delhi Premier League Play

Harshit Rana Preps for Asia Cup with Stellar Delhi Premier League Play

 India
3
Diplomatic Ties: Putin and Pezeshkian to Meet at SCO Summit

Diplomatic Ties: Putin and Pezeshkian to Meet at SCO Summit

 Russia
4
India Stands Firm Against US Tariff Pressure

India Stands Firm Against US Tariff Pressure

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025