India Targets Top 5 Sporting Nation Status by 2047, Says Sports Minister

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has declared India's ambition to rank among the top five sporting nations by 2047. This goal coincides with the nation's 100th year of independence. At the core of this ambition are significant reforms initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including the Target Podium Olympic Scheme (TOPS) and the Khelo India movement.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2025 in Ahmedabad, Mandaviya highlighted these initiatives, which aim to provide athletes with world-class facilities and opportunities. Additionally, the newly passed National Sports Governance Bill is expected to enhance transparency and focus on athletes, particularly women, within the sports sector.

The Government's drive also includes hosting major international tournaments, exemplified by Ahmedabad's selection for the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships. International Weightlifting Federation President Mohammed Hasan Jalood praised India's capability to host high-standard competitions and expressed hopes for future collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)