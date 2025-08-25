Neeraj Chopra’s Quest for Diamond League Glory in Zurich

Left Menu

Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra faces tough competition from Anderson Peters and Julian Weber in Zurich's Diamond League Final. Chopra, a world champion, produced notable performances earlier this year, securing his spot in the finals. The event offers lucrative prize money and a coveted Diamond Trophy to winners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 20:29 IST
Neeraj Chopra
  • Country:
  • India

Neeraj Chopra, India's star javelin thrower and two-time Olympic medallist, is set to face formidable opponents Anderson Peters and Julian Weber as he attempts to reclaim the Diamond League (DL) Final title in Zurich, Switzerland, on Thursday.

After winning the DL trophy in 2022 and finishing second in 2023 and 2024, Chopra enters this year's final having qualified fourth overall, after competing in half of the four qualifying legs. At 27, the reigning world champion threw beyond the coveted 90-meter mark at the Doha leg in May, with a 90.23-meter throw, finishing just behind Germany's Weber. He bounced back to win the Paris leg with an effort of 88.16 meters in June.

Chopra will join a competitive field of javelin throwers, including defending champion Peters, Andrian Mardare, Keshorn Walcott, Julian Weber, and Julius Yego. Zurich also introduces Swiss athlete Simon Wieland as the home entry. Ahead of defending his world title in Tokyo, Chopra's performance at Zurich will be a definitive moment in a season where he has tallied four wins across six events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

